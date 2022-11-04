News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Boy released under police investigation after firework set off on bus

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:50 AM November 4, 2022
A screengrab from the Snapchat video of the firework being set off on the bus in Gorleston. 

A screengrab from the Snapchat video of the firework being set off on the bus in Gorleston. - Credit: Snapchat

A boy arrested in connection with a firework being set off on a bus in Gorleston has been released under police investigation and referred to a youth offending team.

The 12-year-old was arrested on Thursday after a firework was set off on the top level of an X11 bus on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 3.15pm on the X11 service in Gorleston, near the James Paget University Hospital, and there were 46 passengers on board.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of arson, causing a public nuisance and for two offences under the Fireworks Regulation and Explosives Acts in connection with the incident.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said: "The boy has been released under investigation, and referred to the youth offending team."

There was damage caused to one seat and the flooring during the incident, which saw panic caused among passengers.

