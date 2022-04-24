Warning after bogus builder charges more than £1,000 for clearing rubbish

People are being urged to stay alert after a person was charged more than £1,000 for garden work by a cold caller. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk people have been warned over doorstep cold callers after a householder was charged more than £1,000 for a small amount of work in his garden.

The person, who lives in Bradwell near Gorleston, received a knock on the door from a man who offered to clear rubbish from their garden and lay gravel.

But once they had agreed, the man only carried out a small amount of work, before charging the homeowner more than £1,000 for his efforts.

Following the incident, Norfolk Trading Standards is urging people in Norfolk to be on their guard and has issued some advice.

Trading Standards advice is:

Never deal with cold callers looking to undertake work on or around your property

Never agree to have work done by somebody who is ‘just passing’ or take their word that it needs to be done at all

Never allow a cold caller access to your home, roof or garden even if they are offering to do tasks for free or a small fee

Never pay for work before it is completed

When looking to have work done on or around your property, only deal with reputable companies you have researched and chosen yourself and have obtained a written quotation from before commencing the work

Anyone who sees the cold caller in Norfolk or is concerned about rogue trader activity, should contact Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133, or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.