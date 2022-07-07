Bedroom knuckle duster leads to court appearance for Bradwell man
- Credit: Archant
A Norfolk man has fallen foul of a new law which bans people from having knuckle dusters at their homes.
Owen Kennedy-Herod's illegal weapon was found by police as they carried out a drugs search warrant at his home in Bradwell, near Gorleston.
The police also found five grams of cannabis during the search on June 10.
On Wednesday Kennedy-Herod, 22 and of Kingfisher Close, pleaded guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing a class B drug, cannabis.
The court heard the knuckle duster was found in his bedroom and the drugs had a street value of £25.
Knuckle dusters have been illegal to have at a private place since 2021.
The court heard Kennedy-Herod had previous convictions and the threat of going to prison again had been a deterrent to his behaviour.
He was ordered to carry out 50 hours unpaid work after he admitted both offences and must pay the court £240.