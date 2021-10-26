Man drove overladen van into Mercedes on NDR
- Credit: Archant
The driver of an overloaded van who crashed into a Mercedes at a roundabout has been fined £990.
Graham Calver, 62, from Bradwell, smashed into the back of the Mercedes at Rackheath, causing it to spin 180 degrees, on April 15.
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday, October 26, how Calver's van had exceeded its permitted laden weight of 3,500 kg by 2,210kg, which was said to be a factor in him not being able to stop in time at the roundabout at the A1270 Broadland Northway - otherwise known as the NDR.
The court heard Calver, of Green Lane, told police he had 'realised he did not have time to stop'.
The court convicted Calver in his absence of driving without due care and attention and using a vehicle when the maximum laden weight was exceeded.
Calver was fined a total of £990 and ordered to pay a £99 victim surcharge and £110 in costs.
Magistrates also placed nine points in his licence. They had heard he had a clean licence.
Most Read
- 1 'Glagoon' returns to Norfolk beach and locals are loving it
- 2 Spiking in Great Yarmouth club last weekend
- 3 Man dies after medical emergency on beach
- 4 Appeal to identify man, around 75, who died in medical episode
- 5 Potters Resort expands into Essex after acquiring new site
- 6 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
- 7 'Road to nowhere' after erosion streak at Winterton
- 8 Norfolk boatyard sells at auction for almost double expected guide price
- 9 No further action over arson and fraud allegation at care home
- 10 How Great Yarmouth are you? Take our quiz to find out