Man drove overladen van into Mercedes on NDR

Published: 2:00 PM October 26, 2021

The driver of an overloaded van who crashed into a Mercedes at a roundabout has been fined £990.

Graham Calver, 62, from Bradwell, smashed into the back of the Mercedes at Rackheath, causing it to spin 180 degrees, on April 15.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday, October 26, how Calver's van had exceeded its permitted laden weight of 3,500 kg by 2,210kg, which was said to be a factor in him not being able to stop in time at the roundabout at the A1270 Broadland Northway - otherwise known as the NDR.

The court heard Calver, of Green Lane, told police he had 'realised he did not have time to stop'.

The court convicted Calver in his absence of driving without due care and attention and using a vehicle when the maximum laden weight was exceeded.

Calver was fined a total of £990 and ordered to pay a £99 victim surcharge and £110 in costs.

Magistrates also placed nine points in his licence. They had heard he had a clean licence.







