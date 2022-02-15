News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bradwell residents invited to have their say on policing

James Weeds

Published: 1:53 PM February 15, 2022
There will be a pop up community engagement event at Leo Coles pavilion in Bradwell on Friday, February 18. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Bradwell residents have been invited to attend an event where they can raise any issues they have with crime and policing in the area.

The pop-up engagement event will be held at Leo Coles Pavilion on Green lane on Friday, February 18 between 11am and 1pm.

The event will be hosted by Bradwell beat manager PC Vincent Gray and is for people who live in the general vicinity.

Great Yarmouth Police have encouraged people to come and say hello, as well as discuss their local issues or concerns.

The pop-up session is one of many such events that have been or are being organised by police across the borough.

Officers are looking to engage more with people and listen to any concerns they have about their communities.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events or to get crime prevention advice, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/GreatYarmouthPolice or Twitter at twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice.

