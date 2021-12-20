News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Have your say on crime and policing issues in Bradwell

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:28 PM December 20, 2021
People can raise issues they have with crime - Credit: PA

People living in one of Norfolk's largest villages will have the opportunity to raise any issues they have with crime with their local police beat manager.

The event in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, has been organised for Wednesday, December 22 between 11am and 1pm at the Green Lane Playing Field.

Called a pop up engagement event, it will see Bradwell beat manager PC Vincent Gray and PC Megan Belsey attend to speak to people about any issues they have.

It has been organised by Great Yarmouth Police's Gorleston safer neighbourhood team

The team said in a statement: "This is an opportunity to speak to a local officer about any issues, concerns and seek crime prevention advice."

People in the borough are advised to follow Great Yarmouth Police on Twitter and on Facebook to be kept up to date on further pop up engagement events, crime prevention advice and news on investigation.

