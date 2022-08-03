News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police to hold meeting over playing field anti-social behaviour

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:05 PM August 3, 2022
Residents of a Norfolk village concerned about anti-social behaviour on a playing field can raise their concerns with police at a meeting next week.

Beat managers PC Jackie Chambers and PC Steve Godden are holding a street surgery event on Thursday, August 11, in response to recent reports of anti-social behaviour on the playing field at Brundall, near Acle.

Police say the anti-social behaviour includes bad language, verbal abuse towards other park users, an attempt to light a small fire and hate crime.

The street surgery event will be held at Brundall Memorial Hall from 7pm on August 11.

A statement from Norfolk police said: "If you have any information about these incidences, or want to chat to officers about other local anti-social behaviour issues, then please come along to Brundall Memorial Hall at 7pm on August 11."

Residents can also email the local Safer Neighbourhood Team at SNTAcle@norfolk.police.uk

