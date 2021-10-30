Your chance to help tackle speeders

A speed watch group in Burgh Castle is looking for volunteers - Credit: Archant

A coastal village is on the hunt for volunteers to help keep its roads safe from speeding drivers.

The Burgh Castle Community Speed Watch group are looking for new volunteers to join it, with the appeal being promoted by Great Yarmouth Police.

A statement from the town's police force said: "The Community Speed Watch programme empowers communities to play an active role alongside the Safety Camera Partnership in tackling the problems of speeding in their neighbourhood."

Volunteers are given full training and only carry out speed checks at sites that have been risk assessed by the police.

Vehicles captured travelling at high speeds and registered in the borough, will be reported to the team's police liaison officer for further action.

Further information about the scheme can be found on Norfolk Constabulary's website at www.norfolk.police.uk/join-us/volunteers/community-speed-watch

If you would like to get involved in the Burgh Castle team or to find out more about what being a volunteer entails email Community.Speedwatch@norfolk.police.uk