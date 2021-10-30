Your chance to help tackle speeders
- Credit: Archant
A coastal village is on the hunt for volunteers to help keep its roads safe from speeding drivers.
The Burgh Castle Community Speed Watch group are looking for new volunteers to join it, with the appeal being promoted by Great Yarmouth Police.
A statement from the town's police force said: "The Community Speed Watch programme empowers communities to play an active role alongside the Safety Camera Partnership in tackling the problems of speeding in their neighbourhood."
Volunteers are given full training and only carry out speed checks at sites that have been risk assessed by the police.
Vehicles captured travelling at high speeds and registered in the borough, will be reported to the team's police liaison officer for further action.
Further information about the scheme can be found on Norfolk Constabulary's website at www.norfolk.police.uk/join-us/volunteers/community-speed-watch
You may also want to watch:
If you would like to get involved in the Burgh Castle team or to find out more about what being a volunteer entails email Community.Speedwatch@norfolk.police.uk
Most Read
- 1 Circus reassures visitors as show delayed due to safety inspections
- 2 HGV blocks roundabout following crash with Mercedes
- 3 Great Yarmouth venue to host first ever drag event
- 4 Great Yarmouth Covid vaccine centre cancels bookings
- 5 'Glagone but not forgotten' - 'Glagoon' disappears from Norfolk beach
- 6 Parts of Great Yarmouth are county hotspots for knife crime
- 7 Fashion boss treats Yarmouth auntie to Mercedes for 60th birthday
- 8 'It's great to be here' - funfair returns to Great Yarmouth
- 9 Public response 'phenomenal' as Yarmouth festival sold out
- 10 Police called after elderly, sick seal attacked with stones