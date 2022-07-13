News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Burglars targeted fire-damaged landmark pub building in Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM July 13, 2022
New pictures taken in May 2022 of the Haven Bridge pub hit by fire on March 23 2022.

Burglars targeted the fire-damaged Haven Bridge pub in April. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Burglars stole copper piping, alcohol and a statue from a Great Yarmouth pub building that was gutted by a major fire.

The fomer Haven Bridge pub by Bridge Road went up in flames on the night of Wednesday, March 23.

Fire and smoke could be seen from the Acle Straight while a fleet of emergency vehicles and dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze.

The building suffered extensive damage to its roof.

A hydraulic platform tackles the Haven Bridge pub fire

Firefighters tackled the blaze from a hydraulic platform at the former Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

While investigations continue, Norfolk Constabulary have confirmed the pub was broken into on the night of Sunday, April 17. 

Access was gained to the property and a bag of copper piping, two bags of alcohol and a statue were stolen.

Currently, the pub has scaffolding securing the premises and access to Steam Mill Lane is expected to be closed until October 31.

In May, the cause of the blaze remained "undetermined" following an inquiry by fire investigators.

The building's owner, Martin Bennington, said current plans to start clearing the building are at a standstill with insurers.

