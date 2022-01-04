News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Acle home broken into over Christmas

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:25 AM January 4, 2022
Burglars broke into a home in Fishley View, Acle, over the Christmas period. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A home in Acle was broken into over the Christmas period. 

The property in Fishley View was broken into sometime between 9am on Saturday, December 25 and 10.15am on Saturday, January 1. 

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated, to come forward. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Dylan Thomas at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/148/22. 

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

