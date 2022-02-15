Two men arrested after burglary at Spar shop with one armed with a hammer
Two men have been arrested after a convenience store in Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth, was burgled overnight.
Police are investigating a burglary at the Spar shop in North Road, which happened around 3.40am on Tuesday morning (February 15).
It followed reports that two men had forced entry into the store, one armed with a hammer.
The suspects threatened a staff member before stealing alcohol and cigarettes.
They then fled the scene in a red Ford Focus.
Following initial enquiries, two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident.
They were taken to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Norfolk Police say officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area.
Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting 36/11900/22. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.