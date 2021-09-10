Burglary at Great Yarmouth jewellers

Published: 8:42 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 10:21 AM September 10, 2021

There was a police cordon outside Philip John Jewellers and the alley leading to the entrance of Victoria Apartments on King Street in Great Yarmouth at 8am on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

A jewellers in Great Yarmouth has been burgled and a police cordon is still in place.

Police were called at 6.11am this morning (10 September) to reports of a burglary at a jewellers in King Street, Great Yarmouth.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The window of the jewellers has been smashed and a number of watches have been taken.

"There is a police cordon in place while investigations are carried out."

There was a police cordon outside Philip John Jewellers and the alley leading to the entrance of Victoria Apartments on King Street in Great Yarmouth at 8am on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

One police officer was also patrolling the area, with the cordon blocking access to an office building, Philip John Jewellers and the alleyway which provides access to Victoria Apartments.

You may also want to watch:

The cordon ends by the entrance of Town Pharmacy.

There was a police cordon outside Philip John Jewellers and the alley leading to the entrance of Victoria Apartments on King Street in Great Yarmouth at 8am on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds