Burglary at Great Yarmouth jewellers
Published: 8:42 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 10:21 AM September 10, 2021
- Credit: James Weeds
A jewellers in Great Yarmouth has been burgled and a police cordon is still in place.
Police were called at 6.11am this morning (10 September) to reports of a burglary at a jewellers in King Street, Great Yarmouth.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The window of the jewellers has been smashed and a number of watches have been taken.
"There is a police cordon in place while investigations are carried out."
One police officer was also patrolling the area, with the cordon blocking access to an office building, Philip John Jewellers and the alleyway which provides access to Victoria Apartments.
You may also want to watch:
The cordon ends by the entrance of Town Pharmacy.
Most Read
- 1 Burglary at Great Yarmouth jewellers
- 2 Milestone reached in £26m leisure centre work
- 3 Nurse's 'horrendous year' after botched extension work that cost £80,000
- 4 Broads cruiser released after getting stuck under bridge
- 5 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
- 6 'Connected through grief' - Village's tribute to teenager
- 7 'It was exactly what we were hoping for' - New bar joins the fabric of Gorleston High Street
- 8 Dog seen attacking seal on Norfolk beach
- 9 New boys-only school to open at end of month in Great Yarmouth
- 10 Road blocked after three-vehicle crash in Gorleston