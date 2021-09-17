Do you recognise this man?
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Great Yarmouth.
The incident happened sometime between 6.50am and 9.45am on Monday, August 16 when the suspect(s) gained entry to a property on Town Wall Road.
A purse and some artwork were among the stolen items.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image, as they believe he may be able to help with this investigation.
Anyone who believes they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact DC Paul Atkinson at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/59578/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
