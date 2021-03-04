Published: 2:54 PM March 4, 2021

A Mitsubishi Pajero reportedly rammed into a car on Caister High Street on Monday (March 1). - Credit: Google Maps

An off-road vehicle that was being driven erratically chased and rammed into a car in a coastal village.

The incident, involving a silver and blue Mitsubishi Pajero, happened between approximately 12.45pm and 1pm on Monday (March 1) on Caister High Street.

According to Norfolk Police, the Pajero rammed into a parked white Audi a number of times.

When the Audi drove off, the four-by-four continued to pursue the car and rammed it again while driving erratically.

Three men, one aged in his 20s and the others aged in their 30s, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to come forward.

Anybody with information should contact PC Lee Goss at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/13174/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.







