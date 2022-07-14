News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Warehouse worker banned for drink drive offence

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:30 AM July 14, 2022
Steven De La Salle will stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on November 24 2020. Google

Debra-lyn Brown was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court - Credit: Google Maps

A warehouse administrator who drove in a village high street while over the drink drive limit has been handed a 24-month ban.

Debra-Lyn Brown, 53, was given her driving ban after she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Caister's High Street on June 19.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard police were called to the High Street at 8pm and a police car blocked Brown's Fiat UTE from leaving a parking space.

A breath test gave a reading of 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Brown, who lives in Caister's Clay Road, had no previous convictions and was of previous good character.

It was said that without a car it would be hard for Brown to get to her place of work, where she was a warehouse administrator.

As well as her driving ban, Brown was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £114.

