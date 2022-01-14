Groceries and clothing stolen during car thefts

Groceries, clothing and sunglasses were stolen during car thefts in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Groceries, clothing and sunglasses have been stolen from cars in Great Yarmouth this week.

Police are appealing for information following thefts from two vehicles in Albion Road.

Items including groceries and clothing were taken from a Vauxhall Vivaro van between 7pm on Tuesday January 11 and 3pm on Wednesday January 12.

Later the same day, between 10.30pm on Wednesday January 12 and 1pm on Thursday January 13 items including sunglasses were taken from a Vauxhall Astra parked in the same road.

Norfolk police has offered drivers tips on how to avoid being the victim of a car theft.

These are:

Remove all valuables and take them with you or lock out of sight.

Remove portable Sat Navs and holders from the windscreen and wipe the residue circle from the screen as this could indicate you have hidden the unit in the car.

Keep your keys safe with you at all times.

Fit security devices such as an electronic immobiliser, mechanical immobiliser, vehicle alarm, or locking wheel nuts.

Have your vehicle registration number etched onto all glass surfaces.

Mark valuables with your surname, door number and postcode with police approved SmartWater or Selecta DNA forensic products.

Lock all doors - close the sunroof and all windows every time you leave your car, even if it is just for a few minutes.

Use your garage and always lock it as well as your car. If you do not have a garage, try to park in a well-lit place or somewhere that is in good view of passers-by.

When you park your car away from home, try to avoid places that are unattended, have easy access and are out of public view.

Anyone with information can contact PC Sally Anderson at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 36/3094/22 and 36/3334/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

