Car tyres slashed close to Great Yarmouth seafront

Police are looking for witnesses of two counts of criminal damage on cars parked by Trafalgar Road. - Credit: Supplied

Two cars had their tyres slashed close to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

Police are investigating two counts of criminal damage after they were called to the Trafalgar Road/Apsley Road area on Wednesday.

Two tyres were slashed on one vehicle and all four tyres were slashed on a second vehicle sometime between 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 12 and 8am on Wednesday, July 13.

Police were called to Trafalgar Road on Wednesday, after reports of criminal damage were made. - Credit: James Weeds

A resident of Trafalgar Road said the tyres of their family car were slashed while parked on Apsley Road.

Another resident said they were not surprised to hear of the criminal damage as there had been issues with cars being targeted at night for as long as they had lived in the area.

Behind Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Two cars have had their tyres slashed by Apsley Road. - Credit: James Weeds

Sandy Stanley, owner of The Shrewsbury Guesthouse on Trafalgar Road, said she was surprised as it was "a nice little area".

"None of our guests have had issues over the years," she said. "I certainly love living here."

Anyone with any information should contact PC Dale Chusonis at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/53185/22.