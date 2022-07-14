Car tyres slashed close to Great Yarmouth seafront
- Credit: Supplied
Two cars had their tyres slashed close to Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.
Police are investigating two counts of criminal damage after they were called to the Trafalgar Road/Apsley Road area on Wednesday.
Two tyres were slashed on one vehicle and all four tyres were slashed on a second vehicle sometime between 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 12 and 8am on Wednesday, July 13.
A resident of Trafalgar Road said the tyres of their family car were slashed while parked on Apsley Road.
Another resident said they were not surprised to hear of the criminal damage as there had been issues with cars being targeted at night for as long as they had lived in the area.
Sandy Stanley, owner of The Shrewsbury Guesthouse on Trafalgar Road, said she was surprised as it was "a nice little area".
"None of our guests have had issues over the years," she said. "I certainly love living here."
Anyone with any information should contact PC Dale Chusonis at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/53185/22.