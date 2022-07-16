Man gets suspended prison sentence for town centre assault
- Credit: Google Maps
A Gorleston man has been given a suspended prison sentence for repeatedly kicking a man in the head in Great Yarmouth town centre.
Carwyn Pollard, 25, attacked his victim by the Halifax bank after an altercation on March 27.
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard the altercation saw Pollard approach the man and accuse him of causing the end of the relationship with his wife.
Pollard and two family members had approached the man, who then punched Pollard.
The victim then ended up on the ground, with Pollard kicking him eight or nine times to the head.
Pollard, of Maple Way, Gorleston, was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted common assault.
Richard Mann, prosecuting, said: "He understands what he did on the day was terribly wrong."
Most Read
- 1 Acle straight crash causing long tailbacks on A47
- 2 Deal struck to speed up £4.8m roundabout revamp work
- 3 Man threatened police with improvised flamethrower in coastal home
- 4 Concerns over poor state of Yarmouth's council housing
- 5 East Norfolk beach named one of the most beautiful in the UK
- 6 Car tyres slashed close to Great Yarmouth seafront
- 7 Man gets suspended prison sentence for town centre assault
- 8 Multiple fire crews tackled building blaze in Norfolk town
- 9 Face masks mandatory once again at another Norfolk hospital
- 10 £4.2m sea defence could save Great Yarmouth Power Station from erosion
Pollard also had pleaded guilty to making a mobile call to his then-wife that conveyed a threatening message three days before the assault and was given a restraining order.