Man gets suspended prison sentence for town centre assault

The assault happened by the Halifax bank in the town centre - Credit: Google Maps

A Gorleston man has been given a suspended prison sentence for repeatedly kicking a man in the head in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Carwyn Pollard, 25, attacked his victim by the Halifax bank after an altercation on March 27.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard the altercation saw Pollard approach the man and accuse him of causing the end of the relationship with his wife.

Pollard and two family members had approached the man, who then punched Pollard.

The victim then ended up on the ground, with Pollard kicking him eight or nine times to the head.

Pollard, of Maple Way, Gorleston, was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted common assault.

Richard Mann, prosecuting, said: "He understands what he did on the day was terribly wrong."

Pollard also had pleaded guilty to making a mobile call to his then-wife that conveyed a threatening message three days before the assault and was given a restraining order.



