CCTV images released after e-scooters stolen in Great Yarmouth

CCTV footage of two people police are hoping to speak to in connection with a number of e-scooter thefts. - Credit: Norfolk Police

CCTV images have been released after four e-scooters were stolen in Great Yarmouth.

The high-value scooters were stolen from a shop in Victoria Arcade on Thursday, December 16, between 7pm and 8pm.

The scooters that were stolen were a Dualtron Ultra, a Dualtron Eagle Pro, a Dualtron and a black and blue Apollo Pro e-scooter.

A black NCM Aspen bicycle was also stolen.

Police have released CCTV images of the people they would like to speak to following the thefts.

PC Aaron Nicholson said: “These are high-value items that are easily identifiable, and we would appeal to anyone who has information and may have seen these items in circulation to get in contact.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of those pictured or information on the scooters should contact PC Aaron Nicholson on 101 quoting crime reference 36/93364/21.