News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

CCTV images released after e-scooters stolen in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:36 PM January 13, 2022
CCTV footage of two people police are hoping to speak to in connection with a number of e-scooter thefts.

CCTV footage of two people police are hoping to speak to in connection with a number of e-scooter thefts. - Credit: Norfolk Police

CCTV images have been released after four e-scooters were stolen in Great Yarmouth. 

The high-value scooters were stolen from a shop in Victoria Arcade on Thursday, December 16, between 7pm and 8pm.

The scooters that were stolen were a Dualtron Ultra, a Dualtron Eagle Pro, a Dualtron and a black and blue Apollo Pro e-scooter.

A black NCM Aspen bicycle was also stolen. 

Police have released CCTV images of the people they would like to speak to following the thefts.

PC Aaron Nicholson said: “These are high-value items that are easily identifiable, and we would appeal to anyone who has information and may have seen these items in circulation to get in contact.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of those pictured or information on the scooters should contact PC Aaron Nicholson on 101 quoting crime reference 36/93364/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Young singer's music video highlighting Great Yarmouth landmarks
  2. 2 New women's-only gym and bar opens in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 Bicycling dealer found to have drugs concealed in his underwear
  1. 4 Doctor who cannot remember speeding on A47 in Mercedes fined
  2. 5 Inquest hears Great Yarmouth man died in flat aged 33
  3. 6 Portable heater likely cause of fatal house fire
  4. 7 Great Yarmouth residents respond to PM's apology over party
  5. 8 Norfolk hospital 'completely full' amid unprecedented staff absence
  6. 9 Dinosaurs are making their way to Great Yarmouth this summer
  7. 10 National pizza chain heading to 'refined' Great Yarmouth street
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kyle Muir appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied

Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
South Bank Parade

Gallery

How has Great Yarmouth changed over the last decade?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Richard Dye lived in Beighton Road in Acle

Acle man died from multiple injuries after being found on A47

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
The Cliff Park School class of 1987.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Say cheese! Are you in these Great Yarmouth school photos from the 1980s?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon