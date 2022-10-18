News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Offensive language scratched into BMW bodywork

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:04 AM October 18, 2022
Police have launched a CCTV appeal following the incident in Great Yarmouth

Police have launched an appeal after a BMW was damaged in Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A CCTV appeal has been launched after offensive language was scratched into the outside of a BMW.

The incident happened in Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, just before midnight on Tuesday, September 20, when damage was caused to the bodywork of a BMW Five Series.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information concerning the incident has been urged to contact PC Andy Stearman at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 and quote crime reference 36/75736/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

