News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Cars targeted by thief operating in early hours in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:50 AM August 25, 2022
Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

A thief stole several items from cars overnight in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A thief operating in the early hours of the morning stole a number of items from cars in a Norfolk village.

The thefts took place in Scratby on Thursday, July 28, with vehicles along California Avenue and The Esplanade targeted.

A number of items were also stolen from unsecured cars.

The suspect took belongings including a music recorder, a sat nav, charger and a small quantity of cash.

One additional car was opened and damage was caused inside but nothing was taken.

An attempt was also made to open the door of another locked vehicle.

Norfolk Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a number of overnight car thefts in Scratby

Norfolk Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a number of overnight car thefts in Scratby - Credit: Supplied

Police have released CCTV images of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crews battle blaze at boarded-up hotel in Yarmouth
  2. 2 Where you can see the East Coast Truckers Convoy on Sunday
  3. 3 Nine fire crews battle large grassland blaze in dunes
  1. 4 Horse died in A47 crash just hours after winning Great Yarmouth race
  2. 5 Bus delays expected in Yarmouth and Gorleston from September
  3. 6 Delays to be expected as 92-year-old bridge sees closures
  4. 7 Are fireworks going ahead in Great Yarmouth tonight?
  5. 8 Norfolk youngsters to appear in CBeebies show
  6. 9 Police carry out anti-social behaviour estate patrols
  7. 10 Belton woman speaks out after cowboy builders sentenced

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Chris Martin at Great Yarmouth Police Station, on telephone number 101, quoting crime number 36/57849/22.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Breydon Bridge, Great Yarmouth Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Live News

Closures on busy A47 bridge for seven months due to maintenance work

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live News

Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
GORLESTON, NORFOLK, UK SUMMER AUGUST 2016 Picture: James Bass

What are your thoughts on Gorleston seafront's masterplan?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The crash on the Acle Straight happened shortly before midnight in April 2018.

Overnight works on stretch of A47 prompt 50-mile diversion for two weeks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon