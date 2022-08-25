Cars targeted by thief operating in early hours in Norfolk village
Eastern Daily Press
A thief operating in the early hours of the morning stole a number of items from cars in a Norfolk village.
The thefts took place in Scratby on Thursday, July 28, with vehicles along California Avenue and The Esplanade targeted.
A number of items were also stolen from unsecured cars.
The suspect took belongings including a music recorder, a sat nav, charger and a small quantity of cash.
One additional car was opened and damage was caused inside but nothing was taken.
An attempt was also made to open the door of another locked vehicle.
Police have released CCTV images of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Chris Martin at Great Yarmouth Police Station, on telephone number 101, quoting crime number 36/57849/22.