CCTV appeal after series of Great Yarmouth burglaries

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:10 PM January 20, 2022
Great Yarmouth CCTV appeal

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with a series of burglaries in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Supplied

Police want to speak to a man in connection with a series of burglaries in Great Yarmouth. 

Six homes have been broken into in the north Yarmouth area recently where bank cards have been stolen before being used in fraudulent transactions.

The most recent burglary happened on Monday, January 17 when someone stole a handbag containing cash and bank cards after using a ladder to climb through a bathroom window. 

CCTV appeal after series of burglaries in Great Yarmouth

Police would like to speak to this man, seen here wearing a distinctive North Face jacket, in connection with a series of burglaries in the north Yarmouth area. - Credit: Supplied

The burglary is being linked to similar incidents in the area in Alderson Road, Vauxhall Terrace, Northgate Street and two burglaries in Palgrave Road.

Police have released three CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the burglaries.

Great Yarmouth CCTV appeal

Anyone who believes they might recognise the man or has information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting Operation Tothill. - Credit: Supplied

The three images are of the same man with one showing him wearing a distinctive North Face coat.

Anyone who believes they might recognise the man or has information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting Operation Tothill.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

