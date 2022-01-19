Have your say on crime in Cobholm and Southtown

People living in the Cobholm and Southtown areas of Great Yarmouth can raise any issues they have with crime and policing at an online event.

Cobholm and Southtown Beat Manager PC Richard Bladon will be holding a virtual engagement event on Friday, January 21 from 7pm.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "This is an opportunity to speak to an officer about any issues or concerns you may have in the local area."

Anyone who would like to speak to PC Bladon can register their interest by emailing:

gtyarmouth-operationalpartnership@norfolk.police.uk.

Further details will then be sent out.

Officers are looking to engage more with people across the borough and listen to any concerns they have about their communities.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events or to get crime prevention advice, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/GreatYarmouthPolice or Twitter at twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice.