News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

'Just about given up' - call for action over area's fly-tipping hotspot

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 9:53 AM December 18, 2021
Derek Hoare said he has noticed the area as a hotspot for fly-tipping for at least the past eight years.

Derek Hoare said he has noticed the area as a hotspot for fly-tipping for at least the past eight years. - Credit: James Weeds

A man living in Cobholm has called for action to tackle persistent fly-tipping in an area near his home.

Derek Hoare, 58, has lived in the area for 10 years and regularly tends to his allotment.

But en route, Mr Hoare would often notice abandoned waste and attempt to clean it up.

He said in the past he has seen scrap metal, fridges and a stripped-down mobility scooter in the area.

A trolley full of rubbish was left beside the dyke in Cobholm.

A trolley full of rubbish was left beside the dyke in Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

"There's been all kinds of stuff," Mr Hoare said. "I've just about given up with it now. It gets me really down at times.

"I'm mad at that people who do this sort of thing. Half this stuff is recyclable, but to some people, this is a quick fix. Just dump and go."

Mr Hoare said the path, leading from Ladbrooke Road, has been a usual dumping ground for fly-tippers for at least the past eight years.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teen who died in seafront motorbike crash had taken drugs, inquest hears
  2. 2 Aerial pictures show extent of erosion on Norfolk coast
  3. 3 Family release new images of missing man as search continues
  1. 4 Plan for 10 homes in Broads village rejected in appeal
  2. 5 From Homer to The Grinch: Family lights up street with Christmas display
  3. 6 New 'Yarmouth eye' could be on seafront for three years
  4. 7 Norfolk has nearly 60 Omicron cases confirmed and 188 suspected
  5. 8 Burlesque and fire show heading to Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 Police warn of delays as 19m long boat is transported on A47 and A11
  7. 10 Images reveal missing Gorleston man's last steps

Rubbish is either left beside the path or thrown into the nearby dyke.

Derek Hoare walks past the frequently fly-tipped area on a regular basis.

Derek Hoare walks past the frequently fly-tipped area on a regular basis. - Credit: James Weeds

When Mr Hoare showed our reporter around the area, there were:

  • Empty security containers from a high street store
  • Two abandoned prams
  • Two bags of rubbish, containing clothes and household electrical items
  • Dumped carpet
  • A construction bag full of waste
  • Three supermarket shopping trolleys - one with a child seat and two with bags of household rubbish inside
Two prams were dumped down the path from Ladbrooke Road, Cobholm.

Two prams were dumped down the path from Ladbrooke Road, Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Hoare, who noticed the abandoned prams on Thursday, said: "Maybe it's too expensive to take it to the local dump, but this is not the answer.

"It upsets the wildlife - especially the ducks that like to stay round here. And all this stuff makes the place looks dirty.

"People round here are a sick of it, but nobody seems to help."

Bags of rubbish have been left on the path past Ladbrook Road in Cobholm.

Bags of rubbish have been left on the path past Ladbrook Road in Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

Between 2020 and 2021, 2,146 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded in the borough.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Anyone who witnesses an environmental crime in the borough or has information that may help to identify an offender should contact the Environmental Rangers and provide as much information as possible, such as the location and time of offence, what occurred, the description or address of the offender(s), and the registration number of any vehicle involved.

"The quickest way to report is to download the Report IT GY App, or you can call 01493 846478.”

Bags of rubbish were some of the things dumped down the path from Ladbrooke Road..

Bags of rubbish were some of the things dumped down the path from Ladbrooke Road.. - Credit: James Weeds

Empty security cases from a high street shop were left in a pile in Cobholm.

Empty security cases from a high street shop were left in a pile in Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

Empty security cases from a high street shop were left in a pile in Cobholm.

Empty security cases from a high street shop were left in a pile in Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

A full construction bag full has been dumped in the dyke in Cobholm.

A full construction bag full has been dumped in the dyke in Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds

A shopping trolley lays submerged in the dyke.

A shopping trolley lays submerged in the dyke. - Credit: James Weeds

Dumped carpet has started to turn green down the path from Ladbrooke Road in Cobholm.

Dumped carpet has started to turn green down the path from Ladbrooke Road in Cobholm. - Credit: James Weeds


Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
William Adams Way

Graphic designer took his own life at age of 47

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

Yarmouth market move hits another snag

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
How the house is left now and has been for months. Ms Mileham said it is a "constant bugbear" for he

Builder pocketed £67,300 through botched extension, court hears

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon