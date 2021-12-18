'Just about given up' - call for action over area's fly-tipping hotspot
- Credit: James Weeds
A man living in Cobholm has called for action to tackle persistent fly-tipping in an area near his home.
Derek Hoare, 58, has lived in the area for 10 years and regularly tends to his allotment.
But en route, Mr Hoare would often notice abandoned waste and attempt to clean it up.
He said in the past he has seen scrap metal, fridges and a stripped-down mobility scooter in the area.
"There's been all kinds of stuff," Mr Hoare said. "I've just about given up with it now. It gets me really down at times.
"I'm mad at that people who do this sort of thing. Half this stuff is recyclable, but to some people, this is a quick fix. Just dump and go."
Mr Hoare said the path, leading from Ladbrooke Road, has been a usual dumping ground for fly-tippers for at least the past eight years.
Rubbish is either left beside the path or thrown into the nearby dyke.
When Mr Hoare showed our reporter around the area, there were:
- Empty security containers from a high street store
- Two abandoned prams
- Two bags of rubbish, containing clothes and household electrical items
- Dumped carpet
- A construction bag full of waste
- Three supermarket shopping trolleys - one with a child seat and two with bags of household rubbish inside
Mr Hoare, who noticed the abandoned prams on Thursday, said: "Maybe it's too expensive to take it to the local dump, but this is not the answer.
"It upsets the wildlife - especially the ducks that like to stay round here. And all this stuff makes the place looks dirty.
"People round here are a sick of it, but nobody seems to help."
Between 2020 and 2021, 2,146 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded in the borough.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Anyone who witnesses an environmental crime in the borough or has information that may help to identify an offender should contact the Environmental Rangers and provide as much information as possible, such as the location and time of offence, what occurred, the description or address of the offender(s), and the registration number of any vehicle involved.
"The quickest way to report is to download the Report IT GY App, or you can call 01493 846478.”