Three men arrested in connection with cooking oil thefts from businesses

Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of cooking oil from businesses in and around Great Yarmouth.

Police were called just after midday on Monday, March 28, to a business at Acle Bridge following reports that used cooking oil had been stolen.

Then, on Monday, March 7, businesses in Great Yarmouth, Bradwell and two in Burgh Castle also reported that drums of oil had been stolen.

Following an investigation, on Thursday, March 31, officers arrested three men in Acle in connection with the incidents.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of theft, driving without insurance and for two other traffic offences.

Another 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of theft.

All three men were taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

They were later released on bail while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Kelvin Gillies said: “Following a recent spike in the cost of crude and heating oil we are unfortunately seeing an increase in both cooking and heating oil-related thefts across the county and nationally.

“Last week’s arrests in Acle form part of our wider investigations as a police force into this type of crime.

“We will be increasing police patrols in rural areas, while continuing our enquiries into the reports we’ve received and we would encourage anyone with information that could help our investigations into oil theft to report them to us either via our website, or the 101 telephone number.”