Firefighters tackle deliberate blazes in Yarmouth minutes apart

A plea for vigilance has been issued after two fires were started deliberately in Great Yarmouth just minutes apart.

In the first incident a crew from Yarmouth rushed to a grass fire in Queens Road at 12.34pm on September 6.

Three minutes later another alert was raised in nearby Kings Road with a crew from Gorleston attending.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews attended two, deliberate fires in Great Yarmouth on September 6 with crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attending to extinguish the blazes with hose reel jets.

"While our crews are always ready to respond to fires to protect the people of Norfolk, the starting of deliberate fires is a crime.

"Arson is a blight on local communities that results in economic loss to people, businesses, and the community as a whole and sadly risks the lives of the public and firefighters.

"Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service asks for everyone to remain vigilant to anyone starting a fire deliberately.

"Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to the police immediately.”



