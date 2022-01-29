Man stole mobile phone and charger from Yarmouth police station

A 35-year-old man who stole a mobile phone and charger from Great Yarmouth police station has been jailed.

Daniel Beresford, of no fixed address, took the phone and charger from Great Yarmouth Police Investigation centre during a string of thefts, which saw him jailed for four years and two months at Ipswich Crown Court.

It follows his arrest on Monday, August 23, 2021, when police were called at about 3.30pm to reports of a burglary in progress at a property in All Saints South Elmham.

Beresford was disturbed by the occupants of the house as they returned home, who confronted him and attempted to restrain him by holding him in a "bear hug" as police were called.

He fled the scene and made off in a vehicle he had stolen from a property in Constitution Hill in Ipswich, at some point between 11pm on Sunday 22 and 1:30am on Monday, August 23 2021.

Officers located the vehicle in Flixton around 40 minutes later and pursued Beresford as he attempted to evade arrest.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged with a further five offences, also occurring on Monday 23 August, including the mobile phone and charger theft, the other offences were:

- A burglary at a house in Carlton Road, Saxmundham, where jewellery and ornaments were stolen

- A burglary at a house in Leiston Road, Aldringham, where jewellery, a tablet device and a passport were stolen

- Two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest occurring in Flixton

Additionally, he was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent from Constitution Hill in Ipswich.

Beresford pleaded guilty to these offences at an earlier hearing and also pleaded guilty to two further burglaries, committed on March 18, 2020, on Carlton Way and Borrowdale Avenue in Ipswich.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams said: “Beresford was a prolific offender whose damage to and invasion of homes would have caused considerable distress to the families. To see him jailed is very satisfying.”