Holiday park drug dealer ordered to pay back £25,000

Published: 6:00 PM January 12, 2021

Daniel Gould was sentenced in connection with a number of drug offences and has now been told to pay back his criminal gains. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man has been ordered to pay back nearly £25,000 he made from selling drugs at a Norfolk holiday park.

Daniel Gould was jailed for four years and eight months in September after he admitted offences linked to the supply of cocaine, MDMA and ketamine from a caravan at Hopton Holiday Village.

Norwich Crown Court heard a police swoop found £7,500 worth of cocaine, £1,200 worth of ecstasy, and ketamine worth £8,500 at the caravan where he was staying.

A total of £19,430 was also found hidden in a converted DJ booth.

Jailed Daniel Gould has been ordered to pay back money he made from drug dealing. - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

On January 4, 2021, the same court ordered the 33-year-old, formerly of Darby Road, Beccles to pay back £24,983.06, in criminal earnings and assets.

The order followed an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) and requires him to repay the amount within three months or face an extra 30 months in jail.

If he doesn’t pay he would still be required to pay the outstanding sum.

Items recovered following a raid on a caravan at Hopton Holiday Village where Daniel Gould was staying. - Credit: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Financial investigation manager Andy Gould, from ERSOU’s financial investigations team, said: “This case once more demonstrates that working alongside our colleagues in Norfolk Constabulary we will use POCA powers at every opportunity to strip the assets of those who seek to benefit from illicit activities.

“Drug dealing has far reaching consequences throughout society and our specialist financial investigators continue to work tirelessly to ensure those involved do not profit from their actions – even if they’ve already been jailed.”

At the time of his conviction Judge Andrew Shaw said it was an aggravating feature that he had used a holiday park, visited by families, as a base to drug deal.

He said the amount of drugs and cash recovered by police showed the substantial level he was dealing.

It was said in mitigation an injury meant Gould had had to give up his job and so had turned to drug dealing as a way of getting cash, although Judge Shaw said there were plenty of other solutions available.

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing should phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.