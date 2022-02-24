County line drug dealer jailed after being found with heroin and cocaine

Dario Sebastian has been jailed for running a county line drug dealing operation in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man who ran a county line drug dealing operation in Norfolk has been jailed for 30 months after he was found with 30 wraps of Class A drugs.

Dario Sebastian, 25, of Lancaster Road, Great Yarmouth, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to drug supply offences in the town in 2018 and 2021, as well as obstructing a police officer in 2018.

Sebastian was stopped by officers in the Havelock Road area on Saturday, November 2, 2018, following reports of drug dealing in the area.

When police tried to detain him for a search, he resisted and made a number of attempts to kick out at the officers.

Once Sebastian was detained, he was found to be in possession of 30 wraps believed to be Class A drugs.

Sebastian was arrested and later released under investigation whilst further enquiries were carried out.

Tests on the wraps later found they contained heroin and crack cocaine, however despite a number of attempts to arrest Sebastian, officers were unable to locate him.

But on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, officers were in the Orford Close area of Great Yarmouth following reports of drug dealing in the area when they identified Sebastian leaving a property.

Sebastian escaped, however they located him a short time later in the Clarendon Close area.

He was arrested and searches were carried out at an address in King Street being used by Sebastian.

At the address police seized heroin and crack cocaine, weighing scales and a large amount of cash, along with a mobile phone used to run the McQueen County Line and containing Sebastian’s ID card.

Sebastian was later charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of offering to supply Class A drugs and one count of obstructing a police officer.