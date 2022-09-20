Do you have information about the Hopton fly tipper?

A video still of the man by his van after allegedly dumping garden waste at a private property in Hopton on Monday, August 15. - Credit: Submitted

Investigations continue after workers caught a man allegedly fly tipping at a coastal home.

A man was caught on the driveway of a Hopton property after allegedly dumping garden waste in August.

Items including hedge trimmings, broken fence panels and an old ladder were said to have been left on the driveway.

After police were called, the alleged fly tipper was said to have driven through the grounds of the private property, smashing through a hedgerow and driving through Potters Resort in Hopton. - Credit: Submitted

After getting locked on the driveway while the workers called the authorities, the man was said to have made a brazen escape, driving through the property's grounds and smashing through a neighbouring hedgerow.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) is continuing to investigate the incident.

A GYBC spokesperson said: “We are collecting and reviewing evidence.

"Information from the public is often crucial in helping us take action - fly tipping crimes can be reported to the council’s Environmental Rangers by calling 01493 846478 or via the Love Clean Streets App.

The man behind the locked driveway gate after he allegedly dumped garden waste at a Hopton property on Monday, August 15. - Credit: Submitted

“As much information as possible should be provided such as the location and time of the offence, what occurred, the description or address of offenders, and any relevant vehicle registration numbers.”