Man kicked incontinent Doberman after it left mess

A dog owner who kicked his incontinent Doberman because it was "fouling everywhere" then claimed it was "the most important thing in my life".

Steven Anderson was caught on CCTV installed at his then marital home in Hemsby's Yarmouth Road aiming kicks and punches at his Doberman, Jenson.

Magistrates heard Anderson, 60, had launched his attack as he was irritated by having to clean up after Jenson, who was recovering from a spinal injury that meant he was incontinent.

Anderson, now living at a care off address in Caister, was found guilty at a trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on February 4, 2020.

The court heard Anderson's then-wife Julie Woodhouse had checked their home's CCTV after hearing Jenson yelping and crying downstairs.

She then went to the police with two clips of footage, with one showing Anderson throwing kicks and punches to an out of frame Jenson.

He could also be heard swearing at the dog. In a police interview he said he did discipline the couple's dogs by hitting them.

Paul Roach, prosecuting said: "The defendant was irritated because the dog was fouling everywhere."

Mrs Woodhouse said it made her "feel sick" to see the CCTV footage.

Giving evidence Anderson claimed he was only pretending to the camera to discipline Jenson as his wife at the time had ordered him to and had threatened to have the Doberman put down if he did not.

Anderson denied showing any cruelty to Jenson and said: "He was the most important thing in my life."

The court heard Anderson had walked Jenson everyday, was described as a caring owner by a vet and was still paying a £10,000 vets bill for treatment linked to the spine injury.

The court was told Jenson was subsequently put down on the wishes of Mrs Woodhouse.

Finding Anderson guilty, chair of the bench William Garnett said: "He was seen punching and kicking towards the dog.

"We find physical contact was made beyond reasonable doubt."

Anderson, who has previous convictions, is due to be sentenced at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 6.

He was told he would face a community order punishment.