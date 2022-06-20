News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Drink driver caught 'swerving' across road while three times over the limit

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:53 AM June 20, 2022
The driver was stopped on the A47 near Great Yarmouth.

The driver was stopped on the A47 near Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Police

A driver has been caught "swerving" across the road while more than three times over the drink drive limit.

Their Peugeot 206 was stopped by police on the A47 near Great Yarmouth at about 2am this morning, when the driver provided a breath test of 131ugs (microgrammes) in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35ugs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

Officers arrested the driver, who they say was "adamant" he was not over the limit despite "swerving all over the road".

A Norfolk police statement posted to Twitter read: "Despite swerving all over the road the driver was adamant they hadn't had any alcohol.

"The breathalyser disagreed with them and they failed it."



