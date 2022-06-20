Drink driver caught 'swerving' across road while three times over the limit

The driver was stopped on the A47 near Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Police

A driver has been caught "swerving" across the road while more than three times over the drink drive limit.

Their Peugeot 206 was stopped by police on the A47 near Great Yarmouth at about 2am this morning, when the driver provided a breath test of 131ugs (microgrammes) in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35ugs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

Officers arrested the driver, who they say was "adamant" he was not over the limit despite "swerving all over the road".

#AcleRAPT stopped this vehicle tonight on the A47 outside Gt Yarmouth.

Despite swerving all over the road the driver was adamant they hadn't had any alcohol. The breathalyzer disagreed with them and they failed it. Arrested & provided a reading of 131ugs in custody #880/1487 pic.twitter.com/TYz0Jmcs0B — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 20, 2022

