Driver caught at speeds of nearly 100mph also found to have no licence

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:27 PM May 27, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM May 27, 2022
driving doing speeds of nearly 100mph on the A47

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) caught a driving doing speeds of nearly 100mph on the A47 - Credit: The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver who was travelling so fast they failed to see a police car behind them was clocked doing speeds of nearly 100mph.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) spotted the driver on the A47 at Acle on Friday (May 27).

After pulling the vehicle over, officers then discovered that the driver had no licence and no insurance.

A spokesman tweeted: "Another driver who doesn't use their mirrors.

"Failed to see the marked police vehicle behind them whilst travelling at nearly 100mph on the A47 at Acle.

"Stopped by Acle RAPT and transpired that the driver had no driving licence and no insurance. #Seized."

