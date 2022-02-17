Man was seen drinking 15 pints before driving from pub

A man who was seen drinking 15 pints before getting behind the wheel of his car has been banned from driving for 32 months.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard police stopped Michael Cook, 51, soon after he left the Ram Inn in Brundall.

Jodin Gherra, prosecuting, said Cook had been witnessed drinking 15 pints in the Ram Inn and was then asked to leave the pub.

He gave a roadside breath test of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

The court heard Cook, of Carn Close, Beighton, near Acle, then refused to give a further breath test at the Great Yarmouth police centre he was taken to.

Cook admitted to failing to provide a specimen on January 28 this year when he appeared at the court on Wednesday.

The court heard Cook knew he had a problem with alcohol and had taken action by signing up to a drink aware course.

Anne Baker, mitigating, added: "He has shown great remorse."

As well as his ban Cook was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

The court was also told his job involved travelling around the country.