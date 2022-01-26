News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Keys, cash and chewing gum stolen in spate of thefts from cars in Martham

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:21 PM January 26, 2022
Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Ope

Norfolk police have urged drivers to be vigilant after a spate of car thefts in Martham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Cash and keys have been stolen in a spate of thefts from cars across one night in Martham.

Suspects also entered other unlocked cars and attempted to gain entry to further vehicles on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

In a theft on Bailey Close, keys and a mobile phone charger were stolen from an unlocked car.

A small quantity of cash was stolen from an unlocked car in Pyman Close.

Another theft in the early hours of Sunday saw a pack of chewing gum taken from a car in Bensley Road.

Suspects also rummaged through the contents of a van and a car in Somerton Road, an unlocked car in Bell Meadow and an unlocked van in Brick Kiln Close at around the same time.

Police have also linked a further five incidents that happened in the early hours of Sunday where suspects attempted to open the doors of locked cars in Marten Close, Bell Meadow and Bradfield Drive.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former pub and nightclub up for auction in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Street food kitchen set to open in Gorleston
  3. 3 Police hunt wanted man with links along Norfolk and Waveney coast
  1. 4 Yarmouth market's pea and pie stall to close after 65 years
  2. 5 Madness fans plan mass Yarmouth coaster ride to mark 40th milestone
  3. 6 Man found dead in sea off Great Yarmouth had made distress call
  4. 7 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
  5. 8 Police carry out Street Safe patrols in north of town
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth man charged with burglary and fraud charges
  7. 10 Man robbed of £2,000 laptop after 'terrifying' Facebook Marketplace meet-up

Nothing was stolen in these incidents.

PC Gary May, beat manager in the area, said: "We are linking these incidents and I’m keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or those who may have seen something that looked suspicious.

"I’d also ask motorists to be remain vigilant and please ensure their vehicles are locked and secure at all times, and don’t leave any valuable on show inside."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact PC May on 101.

Alternatively, people with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Mark Haylett is the owner of Buffalo Bills Smokehouse in Gorleston. 

Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Amanda Jane Gilgil is a Miss Voluptuous UK 2022 finalist

Taxi driver hopes to be named Miss Voluptuous UK

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Madness ride the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach for thier "ouse of Fun" music vodeo.

Nostalgia | Gallery

House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon