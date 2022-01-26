Keys, cash and chewing gum stolen in spate of thefts from cars in Martham

Norfolk police have urged drivers to be vigilant after a spate of car thefts in Martham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Cash and keys have been stolen in a spate of thefts from cars across one night in Martham.

Suspects also entered other unlocked cars and attempted to gain entry to further vehicles on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

In a theft on Bailey Close, keys and a mobile phone charger were stolen from an unlocked car.

A small quantity of cash was stolen from an unlocked car in Pyman Close.

Another theft in the early hours of Sunday saw a pack of chewing gum taken from a car in Bensley Road.

Suspects also rummaged through the contents of a van and a car in Somerton Road, an unlocked car in Bell Meadow and an unlocked van in Brick Kiln Close at around the same time.

Police have also linked a further five incidents that happened in the early hours of Sunday where suspects attempted to open the doors of locked cars in Marten Close, Bell Meadow and Bradfield Drive.

Nothing was stolen in these incidents.

PC Gary May, beat manager in the area, said: "We are linking these incidents and I’m keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or those who may have seen something that looked suspicious.

"I’d also ask motorists to be remain vigilant and please ensure their vehicles are locked and secure at all times, and don’t leave any valuable on show inside."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact PC May on 101.

Alternatively, people with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.