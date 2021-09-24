Police operation targets drivers with fake licences on Yarmouth roads

Published: 12:37 PM September 24, 2021

Officers have been targeting motorists with fake driving licences as part of a Road Policing initiative in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fake driving licences, using a mobile phone at the wheel and vehicles in dangerous conditions, are among the 50 offences recorded as part of a police operation in Great Yarmouth.

Operation Foxtail saw officers conduct both intelligence-led patrols as well as high-visibility vehicle checks in order to target individuals in possession of fake driving licences.

The initiative took place between Wednesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 9, and involved officers from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Great Yarmouth Policing Team, with checks carried out along the A47 and the A143.

A total of 50 vehicles were stopped with more than 35 offences being committed. Drivers were dealt with for the following offences:

One person for using a counterfeit licence and assault (man arrested)

Two people caught using a counterfeit licence

Six vehicles seized for driving licence offences

Six vehicles seized for not being roadworthy

Five people caught driving without a valid licence

Three people caught driving whilst using a mobile phone

Three people caught driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition

Three people stopped with tyre treads below legal limit

One person was stopped for careless driving

One person not in proper control of a vehicle

One vehicle stopped with an insecure load

One rear light offence

One number plate offence

Two lights defective

One cracked windscreen

One defective exhaust

Operation lead, PC Josh Preston said: "This operation was setup in order to target the growing number of fake driving licences being used by drivers on our roads, particularly in the Great Yarmouth area.

"This has been a successful couple of days stopping people and vehicles which shouldn’t be using the road network, putting other road users at risk. Some of the vehicles stopped, were in such an unroadworthy condition that they have been immediately taken off the road.

"This has put the message out there, that we are cracking down on the use of counterfeit driving licences, which run the risk of prison time.”

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk, said he doesn't want people in the county to think they can "take a chance with a vehicle".

"Norfolk Constabulary have been carrying out or supporting a number of road safety operations in recent weeks, targeting everything from drink and drug use, the dangers faced by cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians, and offences caused by HGV drivers," he said.

"I don’t want anyone in Norfolk to think they can take a chance with a vehicle or behaviour that may impact the safety of others and, given the casualty toll on our roads, I wholeheartedly support this work to tackle such offences."