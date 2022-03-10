News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'I was in the wrong' - man admits drunkenly throwing punches at pub

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:30 AM March 10, 2022
The Coachmakers Arms in Market Place, Great Yarmouth

The Coachmakers Arms in Market Place, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

A drunk Great Yarmouth man who was swearing and throwing punches outside a town centre pub has been given a conditional discharge by magistrates.

Thomas Ford was arrested outside the Coach Makers Arms after police responded to reports of a verbal disturbance on the night of August 12 last year. 

Ford, 36, of Sandown Road, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (March 9).

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, said: "He was swearing loudly, making threats. He was throwing aimless punches around.

"He was clearly heavily intoxicated at the time."

The court heard the disturbance had involved Ford and his partner.

Ford, representing himself in court, said: "I was in the wrong. I don't usually get like this."

As well as a six-month conditional discharge, magistrates ordered Ford, who is on Universal Credit, to pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £22.

