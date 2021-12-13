Police continue search for bikers who rode over dead seal pup

Police are still hunting for the two bikers who deliberately rode over a dead seal pup on the Norfolk coast.

The incident, which took place on Friday, December 2 at around 2.45pm, saw two trail bikers deliberately riding over the seal pup at Eccles-on-sea, near Sea Palling.

The pup is believed to have been dead before it was ridden over.

Norfolk Police said the enquiry into the incident was still ongoing.

A witness to the incident said the bikes were being ridden close together and circled around several times.

Dr Sarah Lloyd said she did not see any number plates but said she thought both riders were wearing helmets.

Anyone with information on the incident at Eccles-on-sea beach should contact PC Walsh on 101 quoting reference 495 of December 3.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.