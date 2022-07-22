News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Enquiries going after cannabis factory found near Town Centre

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:46 PM July 22, 2022
Town Wall Road from the air

A cannabis factory was seized on Town Wall Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google

No arrests have yet been made following the discovery of a cannabis factory at a Great Yarmouth home.

More than 120 cannabis plants were seized from a property on Town Wall Road after police executed a warrant on Tuesday, July 12.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said enquiries were ongoing.

Town Wall Road

More than 100 cannabis plants were seized from a property on Town Wall Road on Tuesday, July 12. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The home was sealed while police carried out initial investigations over two days.

An anonymous resident of the area said they noticed several police cars in the area, including a Forensic Services van.

The resident said they had not noticed anything suspicious at the property and that it appeared to have been empty for around five to six months before the police made the discovery.

In September last year, Norfolk Constabulary revealed they had seized more than 100 cannabis factories in the area over a five-year period. Police officers had seized approximately 4,500 plants from a total of 103 such operations since 2016.

