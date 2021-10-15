Burglars make off with bird equipment after Great Yarmouth break in

Published: 12:03 PM October 15, 2021

A large quantity of bird tools and a cage were stolen from High Mill Road in Great Yarmouth, during a burglary between Sunday, October 10 and Monday, October 11. - Credit: Google

A large quantity of bird tools and a cage have been stolen during a burglary in Great Yarmouth, with police uncertain if the birds themselves were stolen or flew away.

The items were stolen from a shed in the garden of a property in High Mill Road, which was broken into sometime between 10pm on Sunday, October 10 and 8am on Monday, October 11.

During the incident a cage containing eight Rosella birds was opened, however it is not clear whether the birds were stolen or flew away.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone acting suspicious in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Luke Demetriou at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/75727/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.