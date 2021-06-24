E-scooters seized by police in town centre

Published: 2:52 PM June 24, 2021

Three e-scooters were seized in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday evening by officers. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Three illegal e-scooters have been seized by police in a Norfolk coastal town.

Officers in Great Yarmouth were called into action on Wednesday evening.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is currently running a "Ginger" rental scheme which can only be used in the town's roads or cycle paths within the trial zone.

Only the '"Ginger" branded scooters can legally be used in Great Yarmouth.

Privately owned e-scooters are only legal to use on private land with Norfolk Police saying riders cannot get insurance to use these in public spaces.

Those riding a privately owned e-scooter in a public space such as roads and pavements can have them seized.

Costs to recover an e-scooter are up to £160 and those offending can also face up to six penalty points on their licence and a fine of £300.

E-scooters need to be taxed, with an appropriate licence and insurance.