News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

E-scooters seized by police in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:52 PM June 24, 2021   
Three e-scooters were seized in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday evening by officers.

Three e-scooters were seized in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday evening by officers. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Three illegal e-scooters have been seized by police in a Norfolk coastal town. 

Officers in Great Yarmouth were called into action on Wednesday evening. 

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is currently running a "Ginger" rental scheme which can only be used in the town's roads or cycle paths within the trial zone. 

Only the '"Ginger" branded scooters can legally be used in Great Yarmouth.

Privately owned e-scooters are only legal to use on private land with Norfolk Police saying riders cannot get insurance to use these in public spaces.

You may also want to watch:

Those riding a privately owned e-scooter in a public space such as roads and pavements can have them seized.

Costs to recover an e-scooter are up to £160 and those offending can also face up to six penalty points on their licence and a fine of £300.

Most Read

  1. 1 Joe Pasquale and Susan Calman enjoy 'fabulous day out' in Yarmouth
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat
  3. 3 Homes evacuated in village after man threatens criminal damage
  1. 4 Aerial shots show Great Yarmouth developments' progress
  2. 5 Bid to open adult gaming centre on Gorleston High Street
  3. 6 Bomb disposal team swoops after 'unexploded device' found in house
  4. 7 Hundreds flock to see exotic birds in Yarmouth bushes
  5. 8 Minibus damaged and lawnmower stolen in football ground break-in
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth Covid rate tumbles to lowest in England
  7. 10 Murder detectives shift focus to town gardens

E-scooters need to be taxed, with an appropriate licence and insurance.

Norfolk Live
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work is ongoing at the site of Great Yarmouth's new £4.6 million marketplace.

How is work going at three of Great Yarmouth's big projects?

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Linda Hood, right, with her late husband Alan Hood.

Police arrest man in Gorleston murder probe

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Claire and Leon Anderson

'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photo of flooding in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live | Gallery

Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain

Daniel Moxon and James Weeds

Logo Icon