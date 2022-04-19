Man arrested after armed officers cordon off area in Great Yarmouth

Nelson Road Central was the scene of an incident which resulted in a man in his 20s being arrested. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A man has been arrested after an incident saw armed police swoop on a residential street.

Police were called at 1.50pm today (Tuesday, April 19) and said they were dealing with an incident involving concern for safety for a man at a property on Nelson Road Central.

Firearms officers attended and a man in his 20s was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

A statement from Norfolk Police said enquires were ongoing.

People in the area reported a large police presence and officers with guns.

One man said the area around Nelson Road Central and St George's Road close to the park was cordoned off for around an hour.



