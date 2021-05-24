Fireworks thrown near Yarmouth police station
Published: 12:34 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 1:05 PM May 24, 2021
- Credit: James Weeds
A car was damaged when fireworks were thrown near Great Yarmouth police station.
Norfolk Police are investigating after the devices were let off near the building on Howard Street North at approximately 12.20am on Sunday (May 23).
A car which was parked in the area at the time was damaged.
Alan Hunt, who lives in the neighbourhood, said he saw at least four or five fireworks "shooting at the police station from Herries Close and the public toilets next to the job centre".
He added: "It went on for about five minutes. I was just shocked someone decided to do things like that when people have kids and pets. It's unfair really," he added.
Police have said enquiries are ongoing.
