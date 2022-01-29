Person's details found at Cobholm fly-tipping hotspot
- Credit: James Weeds
A person's details were discovered in a rubbish heap that formed part of a fly-tipping hot spot in Cobholm.
Environmental Rangers uncovered documents that contained details of a person who may have been involved in the environmental crime which was reported in December.
Among the rubbish heap which littered the walkway from Ladbrooke Road were several bags of household waste, a roll of carpet and two prams.
Following a complaint, Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed a clearance had been made.
At the hot spot on Saturday, a large bag of construction waste was still protruding from the dyke behind Tesco.
Cobholm resident Derek Hoare said he felt more could be cleared and retrieved one of the abandoned trolleys left in the area and used it to collect more rubbish lying around.
Mr Hoare said: "A lot of it is still there.
"I have spoken to Environmental Health and they said they are coming to do another clean soon.
Most Read
- 1 Coroner calls for end to dispute over coastal stretch after man's death
- 2 Touring music festival launching in Great Yarmouth in 2022
- 3 Yarmouth building in family for more than 80 years up for auction
- 4 Elderly woman dies in Scratby house fire
- 5 Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction
- 6 Amount of rubbish wrongly put in borough's green bins soars by 18pc
- 7 Road in Gorleston to remain closed for six months due to cracked sewer pipe
- 8 'Never a conformist' - Final respects paid to D-Day hero at Caister church
- 9 Serious house fire at Scratby
- 10 Man stole mobile phone and charger from Yarmouth police station
"They removed the pushchairs when I got rid of some of the rubbish.
"I have removed one of the trolleys and started filling it with all the waste that's about.
"I'm just fed up with all of it, but it has been better at the moment. Not so many people are dumping stuff, which is a relief.
"Normally, we get loads of stuff after Christmas.
"Hopefully something will get done about it all soon."
A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The Environmental Rangers received a complaint regarding a fly-tipping incident and arrangements for a clearance were made.
"Within the items dumped were details of a person who may have been involved in this environmental crime. However, evidence is still being gathered and enquiries are still ongoing."
In January, it was revealed that fly-tipping had surged by 40pc across the borough since the start of the pandemic.
Anyone who witnesses an environmental crime in the borough or has information that may help to identify an offender should contact the Environmental Rangers and provide as much information as possible, such as the location and time of offence, what occurred, the description or address of the offender(s), and the registration number of any vehicle involved.
The quickest way to report is to download the Report IT GY App, or you can call 01493 846478.