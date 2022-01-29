Person's details found at Cobholm fly-tipping hotspot

Derek Hoare is relieved there is less fly-tipping near his home, but wishes more could be done. - Credit: James Weeds

A person's details were discovered in a rubbish heap that formed part of a fly-tipping hot spot in Cobholm.

Environmental Rangers uncovered documents that contained details of a person who may have been involved in the environmental crime which was reported in December.

A construction bag filled with rubbish was still in the dyke behind Tesco on Saturday. - Credit: James Weeds

Among the rubbish heap which littered the walkway from Ladbrooke Road were several bags of household waste, a roll of carpet and two prams.

Following a complaint, Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed a clearance had been made.

At the hot spot on Saturday, a large bag of construction waste was still protruding from the dyke behind Tesco.

The fly-tipped prams, which were reported in December, have been removed. - Credit: James Weeds

Cobholm resident Derek Hoare said he felt more could be cleared and retrieved one of the abandoned trolleys left in the area and used it to collect more rubbish lying around.

Mr Hoare said: "A lot of it is still there.

"I have spoken to Environmental Health and they said they are coming to do another clean soon.

"They removed the pushchairs when I got rid of some of the rubbish.

"I have removed one of the trolleys and started filling it with all the waste that's about.

Derek Hoare said he has noticed the area as a hotspot for fly-tipping for at least the past eight years. - Credit: James Weeds

"I'm just fed up with all of it, but it has been better at the moment. Not so many people are dumping stuff, which is a relief.

"Normally, we get loads of stuff after Christmas.

"Hopefully something will get done about it all soon."

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The Environmental Rangers received a complaint regarding a fly-tipping incident and arrangements for a clearance were made.

"Within the items dumped were details of a person who may have been involved in this environmental crime. However, evidence is still being gathered and enquiries are still ongoing."

The security boxes, which were found dumped by the path in December, have been removed. - Credit: James Weeds

In January, it was revealed that fly-tipping had surged by 40pc across the borough since the start of the pandemic.

Anyone who witnesses an environmental crime in the borough or has information that may help to identify an offender should contact the Environmental Rangers and provide as much information as possible, such as the location and time of offence, what occurred, the description or address of the offender(s), and the registration number of any vehicle involved.

The quickest way to report is to download the Report IT GY App, or you can call 01493 846478.

Some of the rubbish collected by Derek Hoare. - Credit: James Weeds

The path behind Ladbrooke Road in Cobholm has been a fly-tipping hotspot, but a resident said it is getting better. - Credit: James Weeds

A trolley full of rubbish: Derek Hoare said he had retrieved a trolley from the dyke and collected fly-tipped waste from the area. - Credit: James Weeds

The roll of carpet has been cleared by Environmental Rangers. - Credit: James Weeds