Former soldier apologises to police after drunken row

Michael Appleton was drunk and disorderly in Caister's High Street - Credit: Google Maps

A former soldier who drunkenly argued with police and swore in a village high street has been fined £40.

Michael Appleton, 33, had been approached by police in Caister's High Street after reports of a disturbance.

Appleton received his fine after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on January 16.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard Appleton had been arguing with his girlfriend and was intoxicated.

Jodin Gherra, prosecuting said : "He was pushing out toward police. He was also swearing."

Appleton, who now lives at a Lowestoft address and is on benefits, said he had been in the army for four years and admitted he had had an alcohol problem.

He added: "It is a wake-up call and I am sorry to the officers."

Appleton, who had no previous convictions, was also ordered by the magistrates court to pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.



