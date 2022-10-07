Four e-scooters seized near Great Yarmouth in police crackdown

Four e-scooters have been seized near Great Yarmouth - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Four e-scooters have been seized near Great Yarmouth as part of an operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted just after 9pm on Thursday (October 6) that four e-scooters had been seized after riders were found without insurance and a driving licence.

The crackdown - which is named Operation Wiseman 22 - is part of a drive to solve anti-social behaviour, the use of e-scooters and drug usage in the Bradwell area.