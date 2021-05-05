News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man charged with having more than 220,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:15 PM May 5, 2021   
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

A man has been charged with having more than 220,000 indecent images of children.

Gary Blyth, 57, of Hawthorn Road in Gorleston, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (May 5).

He is facing three charges of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child. 

The alleged offences include 3,382 Category A images - the most serious - and 22 Category A videos, 3,603 Category B images and 16 Category B videos, as well as 220,773 Category C images and 101 videos.

Prosecutor Katherine Houghton told the court that the case was not suitable for a summary trial at the magistrates' court.

The accused was released on unconditional bail, with the case next listed for hearing at Norwich Crown Court on June 2.

Gorleston News

