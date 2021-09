Investigation after teenage girl verbally abused by man in car

Published: 11:33 AM September 16, 2021

Police are making enquiries after reports a teenage girl was verbally abused as she walked home in Gorleston. - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage girl was reportedly shouted at by a driver in Gorleston.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "Officers have received a report yesterday (Wednesday September 15) after a girl aged in her teens was reportedly verbally abused by a man in a vehicle along Magdalen Way.

"The incident happened between approximately 4pm and 4.30pm.

"Officers are looking into the report and enquiries are ongoing."