News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Have your say on policing issues in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:14 AM November 12, 2021
Updated: 10:15 AM November 12, 2021
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

You can have your say on policing priorities in Gorleston - Credit: PA

People living in Gorleston and the Cobholm and Southtown areas of Great Yarmouth who have issues with crime or community concerns can raise them with police at a virtual meeting.

Great Yarmouth Police's safer neighbourhood action panel is holding a policing priority meeting via Microsoft Teams from 7pm on Thursday, November 25.

As well as Gorleston, Cobholm and Southtown, the meeting will also let people in Bradwell and the southern villages have their say on any issues they have.

People who would like a link to join the meeting to have their say about neighbourhood issues or any concerns they have or to put forward a priority suggestion should email: GtYarmouthOperationalPartnership@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

A similar Microsoft Teams meeting is being held online on February 10 for people living in the Great Yarmouth area to raise any concerns they have. 

The same email address can be used to request to take part in that meeting.

You may also want to watch:

Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics vehicle outside a house in Gorleston.

Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth new bridge aerial photo

Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Google map image of the Carlton Hotel

'We will do better' - Yarmouth hotel manager's pledge after inspection woes

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon