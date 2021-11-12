Have your say on policing issues in Great Yarmouth

You can have your say on policing priorities in Gorleston - Credit: PA

People living in Gorleston and the Cobholm and Southtown areas of Great Yarmouth who have issues with crime or community concerns can raise them with police at a virtual meeting.

Great Yarmouth Police's safer neighbourhood action panel is holding a policing priority meeting via Microsoft Teams from 7pm on Thursday, November 25.

As well as Gorleston, Cobholm and Southtown, the meeting will also let people in Bradwell and the southern villages have their say on any issues they have.

People who would like a link to join the meeting to have their say about neighbourhood issues or any concerns they have or to put forward a priority suggestion should email: GtYarmouthOperationalPartnership@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

A similar Microsoft Teams meeting is being held online on February 10 for people living in the Great Yarmouth area to raise any concerns they have.

The same email address can be used to request to take part in that meeting.