Homeowner punched and kicked after finding burglar stealing items from shed

Published: 4:37 PM April 22, 2021

A man was arrested on Monday morning after several burglaries last Saturday.

A man in his 60s was punched and kicked after disturbing a burglar who he found taking items from his garden shed - and who then went on to steal his wallet.

Norfolk police said a man has been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries, including two last weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday, April 17 a bike was stolen from New College Close after a garden shed was broken into.

Later that morning, a man was caught taking items from a different garden shed.

The homeowner, who is in his 60s, disturbed the burglar, who then punched and kicked the homeowner before stealing his wallet.

On Monday, April 19, a man aged in his 30s was arrested in Gorleston in connection with the incidents, and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released on bail for these offences.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incidents, and other similar linked crimes from the area during the same time period, which they believe may be linked.